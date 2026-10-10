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Brussels prosecutor remands 21 in custody over protest violence

Brussels prosecutor remands 21 in custody over protest violence

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21:49, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Brussels prosecutor remands 21 in custody over protest violence
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The Brussels prosecutor's office on Saturday ordered 21 people to be remanded in custody following violence during a national demonstration against austerity measures in the Belgian capital, vowing a firm criminal response to the clashes that erupted between protesters and police.

The Brussels prosecutor's office on Saturday ordered 21 people to be remanded in custody following violent clashes on the sidelines of a national demonstration against austerity measures in the Belgian capital, where thousands had gathered under heavy police surveillance.

Custody orders and charges

The group comprises 17 minors and four adults who were due to be questioned throughout Saturday following their remand orders, according to broadcaster RTL. The alleged offenses include arson, violence, vandalism, armed resistance, carrying weapons and making threats, the prosecutor's office said.

Friday's demonstration

Between 30,000 people, according to police, and 50,000, according to the FGTB trade union, took to the streets in Brussels on Friday to protest against austerity measures. Several clashes erupted throughout the day between protesters and police in the Belgian capital, which was under heavy security.

Official response

"Freedom of expression is fundamental in a state governed by the rule of law, but respect for others and public spaces are equally important," the prosecutor's office said, pledging a "firm and systematic criminal response" to Friday's incidents. The office also mobilized three additional magistrates on Saturday to handle the cases, according to broadcaster RTL.

Titles :brusselsbelgiumbrussels prosecutorausterity measuresprotestfgtbtrade unionpublic orderminors
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