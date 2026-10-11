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British PM Burnham vows continued support for Ukraine in Zelenskyy call

British PM Burnham vows continued support for Ukraine in Zelenskyy call

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08:26, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 09:09, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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British PM Burnham vows continued support for Ukraine in Zelenskyy call
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday reaffirmed London's unwavering support for Ukraine during a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the two leaders discussed tightening sanctions against Moscow and maintaining international pressure on the Kremlin amid renewed Russian attacks.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday reaffirmed London's steadfast support for Ukraine during a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the two leaders discussed coordinated sanctions against Moscow and efforts to secure an energy ceasefire amid concerns over Washington's recent diplomatic outreach to the Kremlin.

Downing Street Consultations

The Prime Minister's Office said Burnham voiced solidarity with Kyiv during the conversation, emphasizing the importance of sustaining economic pressure on Russia through targeted measures. The leaders examined the impact of recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and explored avenues for bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities, according to a statement released by 10 Downing Street.

Downing Street urged Moscow to agree to an immediate energy ceasefire covering attacks on power plants and grid infrastructure, noting that Ukrainian maritime trade routes in the Black Sea also require protection from military targeting. The statement highlighted that such a cessation of hostilities against energy assets would generate positive effects for global markets already strained by supply uncertainties.

Diplomatic Push in Northern Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband traveled to northern Ukraine for face-to-face talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reinforcing the diplomatic momentum established by Burnham's telephone diplomacy. Miliband posted on social media platform X following the meeting that London remains committed to Kyiv's cause for the duration of the conflict.

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will continue to stand with them until they prevail," Miliband wrote on X, adding that the discussions with Sybiha covered immediate military assistance and long-term reconstruction planning. The visit signals London's intent to maintain high-level engagement with Ukrainian officials despite shifting geopolitical calculations among Western allies.

US-Russia Energy Agreement

The British diplomatic push comes as US President Donald Trump announced a controversial energy agreement with Moscow following what he described as an "extremely successful." telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Trump said Russia had agreed to supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel fuel to American and global markets immediately, with millions of tons to follow depending on refinery conditions.

Zelenskyy sharply criticized the prospective sanctions relief implied by the fuel deal, warning that easing economic restrictions on Russia without a comprehensive de-escalation agreement would represent an "obvious weakness." in Western resolve. The Ukrainian president's remarks underscore growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington over the trajectory of diplomatic efforts to end the war, even as London seeks to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the embattled nation.

Titles :andy burnhamvolodymyr zelenskyyed milibandandrii sybiharussia-ukraine warunited kingdomukrainesanctionsenergy ceasefire
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