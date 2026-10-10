



Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis on Friday thanked Türkiye for its contribution to strengthening the defense of Latvian airspace, highlighting the operational deployment of Turkish fighter jets at a military base outside the capital. Melnis met with a Turkish Air Force unit at the National Armed Forces military base in Lielvarde, where he reviewed the ongoing cooperation between the two NATO allies.

"I thank Türkiye for its responsiveness and operational action, providing a significant contribution to strengthening the security of Latvian airspace," Melnis said in a statement issued by the Defense Ministry. He noted that the presence of Turkish aircraft in Latvian territory underscores the importance of allied solidarity on NATO's eastern flank.

F-16 deployment tests alliance readiness

Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters are temporarily stationed in Latvia to support NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense activities, according to the Defense Ministry. "The presence of Turkish fighter jets in Lielvarde demonstrates NATO's ability to respond quickly and effectively move forces where they are needed," Melnis said, adding that such deployments validate the alliance's rapid reaction capabilities.

The stationing of Turkish aircraft allowed for testing NATO's ability to quickly move and deploy allied forces alongside Latvia's readiness to receive and support partner air forces. Melnis stressed the need for close cooperation between allies, mutual trust, and readiness to act together for the security of Latvia and the entire eastern flank of the alliance.