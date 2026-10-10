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Poland detains 76, inspects 50,000 schools after knife attacks

Poland detains 76, inspects 50,000 schools after knife attacks

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21:54, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Poland detains 76, inspects 50,000 schools after knife attacks
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Polish police said Saturday they have detained 76 people and inspected nearly 50,000 schools nationwide following two knife attacks at educational institutions northeast of Warsaw, as authorities investigate 231 suspected criminal cases amid ongoing security operations.

Polish police announced Saturday that officers have detained 76 individuals and inspected nearly 50,000 educational facilities nationwide in a sweeping security response to two knife attacks at schools northeast of Warsaw, according to statements on social media.

Nationwide security sweep

Authorities confirmed the operation's scale on the US social media platform X, stating that checks continue across Poland to protect students and staff. "Nearly 50,000 inspected facilities and 76 people detained across the country. Police operations are ongoing throughout Poland, aimed at ensuring the safety of children, youth, and all staff at educational institutions," police said. Investigators are also pursuing 231 suspected criminal cases uncovered during the inspections.

Consecutive attacks near Warsaw

The security measures follow two separate knife attacks at schools in northeastern Poland that occurred on consecutive days. On Thursday, a 15-year-old former student killed a school janitor and wounded the principal and a teacher at a primary school located northeast of the capital. A day earlier, a 19-year-old assailant armed with a knife and carrying a homemade explosive device attacked nine people at a vocational school in the same region, according to broadcaster TVP World.

Ongoing investigations

Police officials noted that the 231 criminal cases under investigation span various offenses discovered during the facility checks. The coordinated response reflects heightened concerns over school safety in the wake of the violence that left one dead and multiple injured across the two incidents.

Titles :polandwarsawpolish policeschool attacksknife attackssecurity operationseducation safety
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