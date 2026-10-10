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Eight nations warn US sanctions threaten ICC operations

Eight nations warn US sanctions threaten ICC operations

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01:14, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:46, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Eight nations warn US sanctions threaten ICC operations
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The foreign ministers of eight Western nations including Germany, France and the United Kingdom expressed strong opposition to Washington's new sanctions against the International Criminal Court on Friday, warning that the punitive measures would severely impact the tribunal's operations and endanger its staff and their families.

The foreign ministers of Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan on Friday issued a joint statement condemning Washington's decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, warning that such measures threaten the institution's vital work investigating atrocities worldwide.

Joint Opposition

The eight ministers said they "strongly disagree" with the US announcement targeting the Hague-based tribunal. "We, the undersigned States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), reaffirm our continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC," the statement said. The condemnation reflects growing transatlantic tension over the court's jurisdiction.

Operational Concerns

The ministers welcomed the court's preparations to mitigate potential sanctions, noting these defensive measures would help it continue prosecuting cases under the Rome Statute. "Nevertheless, if put into effect, these sanctions will have a significant impact on the Court's work, its dedicated staff and their families," they warned. The punitive actions risk disrupting ongoing investigations into alleged war crimes and witness protection programs.

December Assembly

The eight nations pledged to pursue "constructive and inclusive dialogue" with countries that have not ratified the Rome Statute ahead of the Assembly of States Parties scheduled for December. "We will continue to work together to support the Court's vital work, uphold the rules-based international system, and advance accountability," the statement said. The assembly is set to convene in The Hague later this year amid heightened geopolitical pressure on the court.

Titles :international criminal courticcus sanctionsgermanyfranceunited kingdomrome statuteassembly of states parties
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