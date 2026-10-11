Flash floods destroy dozens of homes in Nepal's Gorkha

Flash floods destroy dozens of homes

The Kathmandu Post reported that flash floods swept away approximately 35 to 40 houses in Nepal's central Gorkha district on Sunday, inundating settlements along the Budhi Gandaki River and destroying critical infrastructure after a landslide occurred above Siurubas.

Emergency response launched

Home Minister Sudan Gurung said the flood had destroyed the bridge linking Nyakchet and Philim Bazaar in Chumnubri-3. Helicopters were deployed for rescue operations, relief distribution, and evacuations as river levels continued to rise, while Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force joined local authorities in relief efforts.

Authorities were using loudspeakers to warn people living along the river and urge them to move to safer locations as water levels remained high, and local officials continued to assess the structural damage to roads and bridges.

Investigation ongoing

Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said preliminary reports indicated that a landslide had occurred above Siurubas. No casualties had been reported, he added, though the full extent of the damage and the precise cause of the incident remain under investigation.