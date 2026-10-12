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Jordan's King Abdullah II receives ceremonial welcome in Malaysia

Jordan's King Abdullah II receives ceremonial welcome in Malaysia

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13:19, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:22, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Jordan's King Abdullah II receives ceremonial welcome in Malaysia
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Jordan's King Abdullah II received a ceremonial welcome at Malaysia's Istana Negara royal palace on Monday as he began a two-day state visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in trade and education, with officials highlighting growing economic ties between the two nations.

Jordan's King Abdullah II received a ceremonial welcome at Malaysia's Istana Negara royal palace on Monday as he began a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, according to the state news agency Bernama.

Ceremonial Welcome

Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed the Jordanian monarch at the palace in Kuala Lumpur, with the event featuring the national anthems of both countries, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony, which marked Abdullah's second state visit to Malaysia since May 2008.

Diplomatic Engagement

Following the official reception, the two monarchs held a private meeting before attending a state banquet. Abdullah arrived in the Malaysian capital late Sunday at Sultan Ibrahim's invitation, with the visit expected to build on decades of cooperation between the two nations on regional diplomacy and Palestinian issues.

Economic and Educational Ties

Malaysia and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1965 and have maintained close cooperation in education, trade and regional diplomacy. Bilateral trade reached 993.4 million Malaysian ringgit ($236 million) in 2025, up 15.2% from 2024, while trade during the first eight months of 2026 rose 8% to 740.7 million ringgit ($176 million), according to official data.

Titles :king abdullah iijordanmalaysiasultan ibrahimanwar ibrahimkuala lumpurbilateral tradeeducation exchange
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