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Houthi attacks on Saudi airports kill 20, prompt travel warnings

Houthi attacks on Saudi airports kill 20, prompt travel warnings

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13:45, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:10, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Houthi attacks on Saudi airports kill 20, prompt travel warnings
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Ten attacks targeting five Saudi airports between October 5 and 11 have killed 20 people and injured hundreds over the past week, forcing major international airlines to suspend services and prompting Western governments to issue urgent security advisories warning citizens against travel through the kingdom's aviation facilities.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh sustained multiple strikes over the weekend as Yemen's Houthi group intensified its campaign against Saudi aviation facilities, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds in a week-long wave of attacks that began October 5. The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that ten attacks have targeted five airports across the kingdom since last Sunday, with Riyadh's facility hit five times and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam struck twice.

Weekend strikes leave multinational casualties

The latest casualties were confirmed early Monday after Sunday's strike on King Khalid International Airport killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, while a separate attack targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said. Saturday's assault on the Riyadh facility had killed 13 people—including four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan and India—and injured 309 others. The Indian Embassy announced Sunday that an Indian national injured in the attack had died, raising the death toll from the initial figure of 12, while the coalition stated it had intercepted a cruise missile near the airport.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 at the Riyadh facility, causing a fire and material damage still being assessed by authorities. The Houthis renewed warnings Sunday to airlines and passengers against using Saudi airports except those in Mecca and Medina, while the coalition vowed a firm response to the attacks that come amid a broader escalation in Yemen following the collapse of a UN-brokered truce.

Airlines suspend flights, schools shift online

Major carriers have suspended services to the kingdom as security concerns mount, with Etihad Airways canceling selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah from October 11-13 and SriLankan Airlines halting all Riyadh services until October 18. Authorities ordered schools in the capital to shift to distance learning for the week beginning Sunday on instructions from the Education Ministry, with an email to parents stating: "All schools in Riyadh will switch to distance learning for the entire week," according to Gulf News. The Foreign Ministry urged citizens abroad whose flights had been canceled to contact Saudi diplomatic missions for assistance.

Western nations issue travel warnings

Western governments have issued urgent advisories warning citizens against travel through Saudi airports, with the UK advising avoidance of King Khalid International Airport until it is secure and Australia urging citizens to reconsider travel to the kingdom entirely. The US State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel while following precautions similar to those imposed on government employees, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency advised airlines to avoid specified portions of Saudi airspace, citing risks from attacks and falling debris amid intensified coalition operations following Houthi seizures near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in September.

Titles :houthisaudi arabiaking khalid international airportriyadhdammamyementravel warningsmiddle east conflict
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