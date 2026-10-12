EU's Kallas urges US to align on Russia sanctions

Transatlantic pressure

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday urged the United States to align with the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia, arguing that coordinated pressure from Washington and European partners could help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Kallas said sanctions had already deprived Russia of €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) and that measures targeting Moscow's so-called shadow fleet were making it increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to fund the war. "It would work so much better if our partners from the UK and from the US would be aligned with us," she said, noting that Washington's adoption of the Graham bill on Russia could significantly strengthen pressure on Moscow. "We could really put the pressure so that Russia will finish this war," Kallas added.

Ceasefire doubts

On US President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Kallas said the EU welcomed the arrangement but had yet to see whether Moscow would comply. She stressed the ceasefire should extend beyond energy infrastructure to include an "end to the killing of people," noting that Ukraine had one refinery while Russia had several, and said the arrangement should not benefit Moscow. Kallas also addressed Trump's call for new elections in Ukraine, recalling that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had indicated his readiness to hold elections as soon as possible if a ceasefire were established.

Red Sea and Lebanon

Turning to the Middle East, Kallas condemned escalating Houthi attacks on airports and said EU ministers would discuss further measures to address the situation in the Red Sea. She noted that she had spoken with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the previous day about strengthening the EU's Operation Aspides, adding that ministers would also discuss establishing a new mission in Lebanon comprising civilian and military components which could begin operations within months if approved.