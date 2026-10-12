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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting southwest

Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting southwest

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12:56, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:12, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting southwest
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The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Monday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia, with a spokesman announcing the operation on social media amid renewed rebel attacks on the kingdom.

Missile interception

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Monday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception on the social media platform X, as tensions flared following recent deadly attacks on the kingdom's main airports.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense earlier issued a warning to residents in nearby Abha, later announcing that the threat had passed without casualties. The interception came amid a wave of renewed Houthi strikes targeting Saudi infrastructure, including civilian airports.

Deadly airport attacks

On Sunday, a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation. The strike marked the second consecutive day of assaults on the facility.

A day earlier, another attack on the same airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others. The coalition blamed the Houthis for the earlier strike and vowed a firm response against the rebel group.

Titles :turki al-malikisaudi-led coalitionhouthikhamis mushaitking khalid international airportyemen warsaudi arabia
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