Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting southwest

Missile interception

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Monday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception on the social media platform X, as tensions flared following recent deadly attacks on the kingdom's main airports.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense earlier issued a warning to residents in nearby Abha, later announcing that the threat had passed without casualties. The interception came amid a wave of renewed Houthi strikes targeting Saudi infrastructure, including civilian airports.

Deadly airport attacks

On Sunday, a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation. The strike marked the second consecutive day of assaults on the facility.

A day earlier, another attack on the same airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others. The coalition blamed the Houthis for the earlier strike and vowed a firm response against the rebel group.