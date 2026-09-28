



Marine Le Pen's National Rally and the Union of the Right for the Republic captured 15 seats in Sunday's Senate elections, crossing the threshold to create the first far-right parliamentary group in the upper house's history, according to Franceinfo. RN leader Marine Le Pen said the result was a "historic victory," while the gains consolidated advances made in recent municipal contests and positioned the alliance seven months ahead of France's presidential election.

Regional consolidation

The RN-UDR alliance secured nine seats in the Mediterranean region alone, including seven in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, according to the French broadcaster. RN lawmaker Sebastien Chenu stated the result "completes our presence in all French institutions," marking a significant expansion of the party's influence across French political institutions.

Senate arithmetic and left-wing entry

Senate rules require a minimum of 10 members to constitute an official political group, a status that grants extended speaking time, additional resources and greater influence over parliamentary procedures. The right, center and Socialist Party are expected to retain their positions as the chamber's three largest forces, while the conservative Republicans faced losses of approximately seven seats based on partial counts cited by the outlet.

The election also brought left-wing France Unbowed into the Senate for the first time, with Gabriel Amard winning a seat in the Rhone department. The party has also claimed victory for Marc Pere in Haute-Garonne, though his affiliation remains disputed as overseas results and final affiliations continue to be determined.