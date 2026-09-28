Home
World
Europe
Serbia's Vucic resigns, sets up snap parliamentary vote

Serbia's Vucic resigns, sets up snap parliamentary vote

Yenişafak English AA
08:48, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 09:05, 28/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Serbia's Vucic resigns, sets up snap parliamentary vote
AA
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has stepped down to run for prime minister in an Oct. 25 snap parliamentary election, a move that also triggers an early presidential contest as student-led protests keep pressure on Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned on Sunday, clearing the way for snap parliamentary elections on Oct. 25 in which he will contest the prime minister's post as the candidate of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Acting president takes over

Vucic left office during his second presidential term and is constitutionally barred from running for a third. Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will assume the role of acting president until a new head of state is chosen.

Protests shape the political calendar

His departure follows sustained pressure from student-led protests, with Serbia now bracing for both parliamentary and early presidential elections. Under Serbian law, a presidential election must take place within three months of the resignation, adding a second ballot to an already crowded political calendar.

What comes next for Belgrade

The double election leaves Serbia's political direction uncertain as the SNS seeks to retain its grip on power. Vucic's shift to the premiership would keep him at the center of decision-making even as the presidency changes hands, a scenario likely to draw close attention from Turkey and other regional partners watching stability in the Balkans.

Titles :Aleksandar VucicresignationSerbiaVucicelectionBelgradeBalkans
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026