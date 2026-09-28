Serbia's Vucic resigns, sets up snap parliamentary vote

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned on Sunday, clearing the way for snap parliamentary elections on Oct. 25 in which he will contest the prime minister's post as the candidate of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Acting president takes over

Vucic left office during his second presidential term and is constitutionally barred from running for a third. Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will assume the role of acting president until a new head of state is chosen.

Protests shape the political calendar

His departure follows sustained pressure from student-led protests, with Serbia now bracing for both parliamentary and early presidential elections. Under Serbian law, a presidential election must take place within three months of the resignation, adding a second ballot to an already crowded political calendar.

What comes next for Belgrade

The double election leaves Serbia's political direction uncertain as the SNS seeks to retain its grip on power. Vucic's shift to the premiership would keep him at the center of decision-making even as the presidency changes hands, a scenario likely to draw close attention from Turkey and other regional partners watching stability in the Balkans.