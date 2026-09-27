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Ukrainian, German FMs discuss pressure on Russia ahead of winter

Ukrainian, German FMs discuss pressure on Russia ahead of winter

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15:16, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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Ukrainian, German FMs discuss pressure on Russia ahead of winter
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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he and German counterpart Johann Wadephul discussed ways to increase pressure on Moscow and boost Kyiv's resilience ahead of winter, following Berlin's first talks with Russia since the 2022 invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that he and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul discussed ways to increase pressure on Russia and bolster Ukraine's resilience ahead of winter during a telephone conversation between the two top diplomats.

Winter resilience and pressure tactics

Writing on the social media platform X, Sybiha said Wadephul briefed him on the German minister's recent conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "I am grateful to Minister Wadephul for conveying our firm shared positions to the Russian side: insisting that Moscow end its war, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine, and warning against further hostile actions against Europe," Sybiha said, noting that the two diplomats also discussed their next joint steps to advance peace efforts.

The call came as Kyiv prepares for a second winter amid concerns over energy infrastructure and continued Russian strikes. The Ukrainian minister emphasized the importance of maintaining international pressure on Moscow to end hostilities, while German officials have repeatedly stated their commitment to supporting Kyiv's sovereignty throughout the prolonged conflict.

First German-Russian meeting since 2022

The conversation between Wadephul and Lavrov marked the first high-level diplomatic contact between Berlin and Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to diplomatic sources tracking the isolated relationship. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, stating the ministers discussed bilateral relations and "the situation surrounding Ukraine," while Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova separately noted that the encounter had been requested by Germany.

Titles :andrii sybihajohann wadephulsergey lavrovukraine wargermany russia relationsun general assemblymaria zakharovaukraine winter
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