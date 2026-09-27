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Ireland to wear black armbands in Israel game after Gaza vote

Ireland to wear black armbands in Israel game after Gaza vote

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10:55, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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Ireland to wear black armbands in Israel game after Gaza vote
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The Football Association of Ireland announced Saturday that Republic of Ireland players will wear black armbands during Sunday's Nations League fixture against Israel in recognition of lives lost in the Gaza conflict, confirming the match will proceed after a squad vote revealed differing views on the boycott calls.

Armbands and squad vote

Republic of Ireland footballers will wear black armbands during Sunday's Nations League match against Israel in Hungary to honor lives lost in the Gaza conflict, the Football Association of Ireland announced Saturday, confirming the fixture will proceed despite internal opposition and public calls for a boycott. FAI Chief Executive David Courell revealed the decision followed a squad vote in which a "significant majority" favored playing the Group B3 fixture in Debrecen, though he acknowledged one player had withdrawn from the selection. Speaking at a news conference delayed by 15 minutes amid speculation over the match's status, Courell stated: "They also have the intention to wear black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in the (Gaza) conflict," adding that the Association respects the differing views held by squad members.

Boycott campaign

The fixture has drawn sustained criticism since the draw paired Ireland with Israel, with the Stop The Game campaign — organized by Irish Sport for Palestine — demanding the Football Association of Ireland withdraw from both matches. Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason Knight became the first senior player to publicly oppose the fixture, stating "I don't think the game should be going ahead, but it is going ahead," while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was among several players reported by Irish media to have requested withdrawal. More than 160 Irish athletes have signed an open letter urging the national team to boycott the tie.

Manager's remarks and venue

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson previously acknowledged some players felt "really uncomfortable" about facing Israel and described the squad as playing "against genocide," remarks that drew a sharp response from the Israeli Football Association. The first match will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen on Sunday, while the return fixture — officially designated as Ireland's home match — has been relocated from Dublin to Backa Topola, Serbia, where it will be played behind closed doors on October 4.

Titles :republic of irelandisraelgaza conflictfootball association of irelanduefa nations leagueheimir hallgrimssonjason knightdavid courelldebrecenirish sport for palestine
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