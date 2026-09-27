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Israeli opposition agrees coordination pact to replace Netanyahu

Israeli opposition agrees coordination pact to replace Netanyahu

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10:59, 27/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:13, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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Israeli opposition agrees coordination pact to replace Netanyahu
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Five Israeli opposition party leaders agreed Saturday to coordinate their election campaigns ahead of the Oct. 27 vote, pledging to avoid mutual attacks as they seek to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and form an alternative coalition, according to local media reports.

Opposition bloc convenes in Tel Aviv

Five Israeli opposition party leaders met Saturday at the Tel Aviv residence of Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, agreeing to coordinate their efforts to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in next month's Knesset elections, according to Israeli media reports. The gathering brought together Lapid, Gadi Eisenkot of Yashar, Naftali Bennett of Beyachad, Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu, and Yair Golan of the Democrats, with participants signing a document outlining principles for cooperation until the vote and beyond.

The leaders pledged to work within their respective constituencies to boost voter turnout and attract support from various sectors of society, aiming to secure a parliamentary majority and form a new government. They also agreed that "from today until the formation of the government, none of us, nor anyone acting on our behalf, will attack a partner party in the bloc or its leader," according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

Joint working groups established

The agreement provides for the establishment of three joint working groups within 48 hours to oversee different aspects of the campaign, according to the document published by the leaders. The first group will focus on boosting turnout for the bloc, preparations for election day, and what the parties described as "safeguarding the integrity of the election." The second will draft basic government guidelines including "equality in sharing the burden," establishing an official commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, limiting the prime minister's term, and drafting a new constitution.

A third working group will coordinate media activity among the parties and organize joint efforts to counter what the document described as "fake news and smear campaigns." The meeting took place approximately one month before the scheduled Oct. 27 general election, with recent opinion polls showing Netanyahu's bloc trailing the opposition camp.

Disputes over leadership selection

The gathering followed weeks of disagreements among opposition leaders regarding how to select a unified candidate for prime minister, with tensions particularly visible between Eisenkot, Bennett, and Lieberman. Eisenkot had criticized Bennett and Lieberman for failing to set clear rules for selecting the bloc's agreed candidate, arguing that the lack of clarity was hurting the opposition camp's electoral prospects, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Lieberman called for focusing on the bloc's overall election result rather than debating who will be ranked first or second as a candidate for prime minister. The Yisrael Beiteinu leader emphasized that the opposition must concentrate on securing a majority rather than internal positioning, sources told the broadcaster.

Netanyahu's legal challenges

Netanyahu has headed the current government since late December 2022 — a coalition described as the most right-wing in Israel's history — and is standing trial on corruption charges he denies. The International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, with critics in both Israel and abroad charging that he has prolonged military conflicts to delay a possible conviction.

Israel is scheduled to hold general elections on Oct. 27, with the vote seen as a critical test for Netanyahu's leadership amid ongoing regional tensions. The coordination pact marks the most significant attempt by the fragmented opposition to present a united front against the incumbent premier since the campaign began.

Titles :benjamin netanyahuyair lapidisraeli electionsavigdor liebermannaftali bennettisrael oppositionknessettel aviv
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