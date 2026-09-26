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Iran says Hormuz can reopen in 7 days if US accepts plan

Iran says Hormuz can reopen in 7 days if US accepts plan

Elif Şanlı
08:47, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 08:53, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Iran says Hormuz can reopen in 7 days if US accepts plan
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran could restore shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz within a week if Washington accepts a proposal conveyed through Qatar, accusing the United States of derailing prior agreements through subsequent military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday outlined a seven-day timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stating that shipping could resume within a week if the United States accepts a proposal Tehran conveyed through Qatari mediators in New York.

Roadmap to reopening

Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly that Washington would be expected to take concrete steps within the first four or five days, allowing the vital waterway to reopen on the sixth day. Talks between Tehran and Washington on a final agreement would then commence on the seventh day, he added.

The foreign minister noted that the measures sought from Washington were already included in the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad in June. “If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared,” Araghchi said, accusing Washington of derailing implementation of the prior accord through subsequent military strikes.

Diplomatic conditions

Araghchi emphasized that Iran remains committed to safe navigation through the strait but requires credible assurances against renewed US attacks before entering another round of negotiations. The Islamabad memorandum, signed in early June, had established the framework for regional security talks that were later disrupted by escalating tensions in the Gulf.

Titles :abbas araghchistrait of hormuziranunited statesqatarun general assemblyislamabad memorandum
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