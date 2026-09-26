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Türkiye's Fidan meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi at UN

Türkiye's Fidan meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi at UN

Elif Şanlı
00:44, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 00:45, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye's Fidan meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi at UN
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 25, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, according to diplomatic sources, though no further details were disclosed regarding the substance of Friday's meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday in New York, holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's high-level week, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The encounter took place at UN headquarters, where world leaders have gathered for the annual diplomatic summit. Officials from Ankara confirmed the meeting but declined to elaborate on specific agenda items or outcomes.

Regional diplomatic context

Fidan, who previously led Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, has maintained regular consultations with regional counterparts since assuming the foreign ministry portfolio. Araghchi represents Tehran at the UN session amid ongoing diplomatic efforts concerning Middle East security.

The 81st UN General Assembly session opened earlier this month in New York, drawing foreign ministers from across the globe for two weeks of consultations. Friday's encounter marks the latest contact between Ankara and Tehran, which maintain diplomatic channels despite competing regional interests.

Titles :hakan fidanabbas araghchiun general assemblynew yorkturkish foreign ministrytürkiyeirandiplomacy
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