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Türkiye's Fidan meets Bahraini FM, OIC chief in New York

Türkiye's Fidan meets Bahraini FM, OIC chief in New York

Elif Şanlı
01:00, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:11, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye's Fidan meets Bahraini FM, OIC chief in New York
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (R) on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 25, 2026.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday to discuss regional developments on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted separate bilateral consultations with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday, holding the high-level meetings on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The encounters took place during the annual gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters, where Fidan is leading Türkiye's delegation for the week-long diplomatic marathon, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Regional cooperation agenda

While official statements provided no specifics regarding the substance of the discussions, diplomatic sources indicated that developments in the Middle East and Islamic world cooperation featured prominently on the agenda. Bahrain maintains close ties with Türkiye in the Gulf region, while the OIC — the collective voice of 57 member states — coordinates positions on issues ranging from Palestine to economic solidarity.

Assembly session continues

The 81st session of the General Assembly opened its high-level debate this week, drawing foreign ministers and heads of state to Manhattan for deliberations on global security and regional conflicts. Fidan, a former intelligence chief who assumed the foreign ministry portfolio in 2023, has prioritized strengthening institutional ties with Arab and Islamic partners amid shifting geopolitical alignments in the Middle East.

Titles :hakan fidanabdullatif bin rashid al zayaniismail ould cheikh ahmedoicorganization of islamic cooperationbahrainun general assemblynew york
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