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Fidan meets Turkic ministers in New York ahead of Ankara summit

Fidan meets Turkic ministers in New York ahead of Ankara summit

Elif Şanlı
00:51, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Fidan meets Turkic ministers in New York ahead of Ankara summit
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 25, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Organization of Turkic States counterparts in New York on Friday to finalize preparations for the upcoming Ankara summit, where Türkiye is set to assume the rotating chairmanship while emphasizing the need for closer coordination among member states.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended an informal gathering of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Foreign Ministers on Friday in New York, joining counterparts from member and observer states on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's high-level week to discuss preparations for next month's summit in Ankara.

Diplomatic gathering in New York

The meeting brought together representatives from OTS members Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, alongside observer states the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkmenistan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev also participated in the consultations, which marked the fourth such informal meeting convened by the Council this year following previous sessions in Istanbul, Antalya and Turkistan.

Summit preparations and institutional goals

Participants exchanged views on regional challenges while reviewing arrangements for the 13th OTS Summit, which Türkiye will host in Ankara on Oct. 29-30. Fidan stressed the importance of Turkic states maintaining close coordination to enhance the organization's effectiveness and international visibility. A joint statement adopted at the meeting emphasized the priority of securing observer status for the OTS at the UN General Assembly, sources said.

Organizational transitions

The meeting took place amid accelerating diplomatic engagement within the OTS, which was established in 2009 as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and adopted its current name at the 2021 Istanbul summit. The Ankara gathering next month will see Türkiye assume the rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan, while the secretary-general position passes from Kyrgyzstan's Kubanychbek Omuraliev to a candidate nominated by Uzbekistan.

Titles :hakan fidanorganization of turkic statesotsankara summitun general assemblyazerbaijankazakhstanuzbekistan
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