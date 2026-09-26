Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Friday urged neighboring countries and partners to join Iraq’s Development Road project, describing the initiative as a vital corridor linking the Grand Faw Port to Türkiye and onward to Europe during his address to the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. He said Baghdad is working to expand and diversify oil and energy export routes to global markets.

Al-Zaidi stated that the Development Road represents "an important gateway and a strategic corridor for trade, investment, industry and energy," linking East and West from the Grand Faw Port through Türkiye to Europe. "We want the Development Road project to be open for partnership with all our neighbors and friends," he said, adding that connecting countries through ports, railways and energy lines will strengthen shared interests and give them a greater stake in protecting regional stability.

Energy export diversification

The premier voiced concern over disruptions affecting transportation and maritime navigation and their role in driving up global energy prices. To contain those risks, Al-Zaidi said Iraq is working to diversify its oil export outlets and develop energy routes linking the country with Türkiye, Jordan, and Syria, with access to global markets, aiming to contribute to energy security and diversify supply routes.

He noted that his government also aspires to make Iraq a global hub for energy production and use the country’s capabilities to strengthen regional and international security and stability. Al-Zaidi described economic diversification based on genuine partnerships as a central strategic objective of the government’s economic policy.

Shift to economic cooperation

Al-Zaidi said that with the end of the international coalition’s mission in Iraq, Baghdad is moving its relationship with strategic partners from military cooperation toward economic and development cooperation serving mutual interests. He described Iraq as "a genuine partner capable of contributing to security and stability," extending his hand to all countries based on respect for sovereignty and good-neighborly relations.

On domestic security, Al-Zaidi said the state will continue to retain sole authority over decisions of war and peace and that weapons and instruments of force must remain in the hands of constitutional institutions. He added that the Iraqi people had suffered greatly from wars, paying a heavy price in lives, resources and lost development opportunities.