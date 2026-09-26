Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran remains open to resolving its dispute with Washington, but emphasized that any breakthrough requires the US to demonstrate it does not seek regime change, as he arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Regime change concerns

In an interview with CBS News, Pezeshkian said the two sides need to "abide by what we have written down," adding that Washington "needs to show that it does not intend to overthrow our government or our administration." He urged Americans to consider Iran's historical grievances, asking them to "Put yourself in our position. Imagine someone came and martyred your supreme leader. And then, not abide by everything you had agreed upon. What would be your reaction? It's not something that can be resolved that simply."

The Iranian president questioned Washington's sincerity amid ongoing hostilities. "Do you think the United States of America is genuinely interested in solving problems with us?" he asked, pointing to US military actions during negotiation periods. "Why, then, does it bomb us in the middle of negotiations? Why does it come and kill our scientists, officials and people?" He noted that "America's intention is to overthrow our administration," citing Israeli statements about neutralizing the government rather than pursuing diplomacy.

Skepticism toward talks

Pezeshkian stressed that daily sanctions, threats and strikes make trust impossible. "As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them," he said, arguing that Washington "does not honor what they have put in writing." Despite these tensions, he voiced hope for peace to be "established in the region," calling on the US to halt support for Israel, which he said "is carrying out what we consider genocide," and to "act on the basis of justice and fairness."

War background

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28 that left thousands dead, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks on Israeli and American sites across the region. Washington later carried out additional strikes on Iranian targets amid a deadlock in negotiations, despite both sides signing a memorandum of understanding in mid-June. The talks have since stalled over disagreements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important strategic routes for energy and goods supplies.