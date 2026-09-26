Home
World
America
Iran's Pezeshkian says peace possible but 'distrust' of US remains

Iran's Pezeshkian says peace possible but 'distrust' of US remains

Elif Şanlı
08:44, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 08:48, 26/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran's Pezeshkian says peace possible but 'distrust' of US remains
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told CBS News on Friday that Tehran remains open to resolving disputes with Washington, but stressed that trust must be rebuilt through concrete actions rather than words, as he arrived in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran remains open to resolving its dispute with Washington, but emphasized that any breakthrough requires the US to demonstrate it does not seek regime change, as he arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Regime change concerns

In an interview with CBS News, Pezeshkian said the two sides need to "abide by what we have written down," adding that Washington "needs to show that it does not intend to overthrow our government or our administration." He urged Americans to consider Iran's historical grievances, asking them to "Put yourself in our position. Imagine someone came and martyred your supreme leader. And then, not abide by everything you had agreed upon. What would be your reaction? It's not something that can be resolved that simply."

The Iranian president questioned Washington's sincerity amid ongoing hostilities. "Do you think the United States of America is genuinely interested in solving problems with us?" he asked, pointing to US military actions during negotiation periods. "Why, then, does it bomb us in the middle of negotiations? Why does it come and kill our scientists, officials and people?" He noted that "America's intention is to overthrow our administration," citing Israeli statements about neutralizing the government rather than pursuing diplomacy.

Skepticism toward talks

Pezeshkian stressed that daily sanctions, threats and strikes make trust impossible. "As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them," he said, arguing that Washington "does not honor what they have put in writing." Despite these tensions, he voiced hope for peace to be "established in the region," calling on the US to halt support for Israel, which he said "is carrying out what we consider genocide," and to "act on the basis of justice and fairness."

War background

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28 that left thousands dead, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks on Israeli and American sites across the region. Washington later carried out additional strikes on Iranian targets amid a deadlock in negotiations, despite both sides signing a memorandum of understanding in mid-June. The talks have since stalled over disagreements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important strategic routes for energy and goods supplies.

Titles :masoud pezeshkianiranunited statesus iran relationsun general assemblyisraelstrait of hormuz
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026