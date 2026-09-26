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Saudi Arabia downs Houthi drones targeting Riyadh region

Saudi Arabia downs Houthi drones targeting Riyadh region

Elif Şanlı
08:45, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 08:51, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Saudi Arabia downs Houthi drones targeting Riyadh region
File photo

Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses intercepted two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Riyadh region early Saturday, warning that forces continue to monitor missile and drone threats as cross-border attacks intensify following the group's July blockade declaration.

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Riyadh region early Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition announced. Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition, said Saudi forces continue to monitor missile and drone threats directed toward the kingdom as cross-border attacks intensify.

Coalition response

Maliki stated that air defenses tracked and destroyed the drones before they reached their targets, adding that the coalition maintains comprehensive surveillance of Houthi military activities. The spokesman did not report casualties or damage on the ground.

Conflict background

The Houthis have engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since declaring a maritime blockade on Riyadh in July, when the civil war reignited. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government against rebels who seized the capital Sanaa.

Titles :saudi arabiayemenhouthisriyadhdrone attackturki al-malikisaudi-led coalitionyemen civil war
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