UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the Middle East conflict through dialogue and negotiations, stressing the need to respect international law and navigational rights in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a UN statement.

Call for dialogue

"The Secretary-General stressed the urgent need to resolve the conflict in the Middle East through dialogue and negotiations, with full respect for international law, including international navigational rights and freedoms in and around the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said. Guterres also reaffirmed the UN's commitment to "support all diplomatic efforts."

Seven-day proposal

The meeting occurred as Iran announced a seven-day proposal to end hostilities and reopen the waterway. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters the offer was conveyed to Washington through Qatar, adding that if "necessary conditions are met," the strait would open within a week. The US has yet to publicly respond.

War background

Washington and Tel Aviv launched military action against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks against American allies in the region and effectively seal the Strait of Hormuz. Thousands have been killed in Iran since the offensive began, according to Tehran.