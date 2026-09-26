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Iraq in talks with US to exempt airports from Iran flight ban

Iraq in talks with US to exempt airports from Iran flight ban

Elif Şanlı
13:31, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Iraq in talks with US to exempt airports from Iran flight ban
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Iraq's prime minister's office said the government is engaged in direct talks with Washington to secure an exemption from US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines, aiming to resume flights on humanitarian grounds for medical treatment and religious visits.

Iraq's prime minister's office announced on Saturday that Baghdad is engaged in direct negotiations with Washington to exempt some Iraqi airports from US sanctions targeting Iranian carriers. The requested waiver would cite humanitarian grounds for allowing the resumption of specific flight operations, according to the official statement.

Humanitarian grounds

The talks aim "to allow flights to resume on humanitarian grounds related to medical treatment, education, religious visits, and interests of civilians," Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's office said in a statement posted on Facebook. The exemption would cover operations currently barred under measures affecting regional hubs including Oman, the UAE and Iraq.

Regional stability

"As the Iraqi government works to de-escalate tensions in the region, it emphasizes that the continuation of crises further complicates the situation," the statement said. It urged all parties to pursue dialogue to resolve "the current crisis and conflicts, in a manner that serves the interests of the countries and peoples of the region."

Sanctions deadline

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this week that operations of Iranian airlines worldwide would come to a halt as of September 23 under new sanctions. The measures bar Iranian flights from operating in several regional countries as part of Washington's broader pressure campaign against Tehran.

The sanctions follow the February 28 war launched by the US and Israel against Iran, which has left thousands dead and prompted retaliatory attacks on Israeli and American targets across the region. Despite a June interim deal to resolve the conflict, Washington and Tehran resumed hostilities as talks stalled over disagreements on navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Titles :ali al-zaidiscott bessentiraqiranus sanctionsstrait of hormuzhumanitarian flightsmiddle east
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