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Palestine opens candidate registration for November legislative vote

Palestine opens candidate registration for November legislative vote

Elif Şanlı
13:29, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Palestine opens candidate registration for November legislative vote
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The Palestinian Central Elections Commission announced on Saturday the opening of candidate list registration for the November 28 legislative elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, marking the first legislative ballot in nearly two decades following the suspension of the council since 2007.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission has opened registration for candidate lists for the November 28 legislative elections across the West Bank and Gaza Strip, marking the first parliamentary ballot in the occupied territories since 2006. Registration began on Saturday morning at the commission's headquarters in Al-Bireh and its offices in Deir al-Balah, with the process set to continue through October 7 before the final candidate roster is determined.

The body noted "strong interest" from prospective candidates at its offices in Ramallah and Gaza, stating that each electoral list must contain between 16 and 132 names to qualify for the 132-seat Legislative Council. Individual candidacies will not be accepted under the current electoral framework, the commission added, emphasizing that only formally registered lists will appear on the ballot.

Gender quotas and compliance measures

The commission outlined strict gender quotas mandated by Palestinian electoral law, requiring at least one woman among the first three candidates on each list and one woman in every subsequent group of three names. Applications must be submitted by authorized list coordinators after completing required documentation, and all submissions will undergo rigorous legal review before receiving final approval.

Submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance into the race, the commission stressed, noting that every list will be scrutinized to ensure full compliance with legal requirements including the mandated female representation and proper authorization of list representatives.

Electoral timeline and political context

Campaigning is scheduled to begin on November 6, with early voting for security personnel set for November 26 ahead of the main ballot. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued the election decree on July 9, reviving a democratic process stalled since the Supreme Constitutional Court dissolved the Legislative Council in 2018 following years of political division between Fatah and Hamas that had left the parliament inactive since 2007.

The upcoming polls represent the third legislative elections for the Palestinian Authority, following votes in 1996 and 2006. The 2006 ballot produced a Hamas victory that triggered internal divisions and international sanctions, leading to the council's eventual suspension. Previous elections scheduled for 2021 were cancelled after Abbas postponed the vote, citing Israeli refusal to guarantee participation rights for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

Titles :mahmoud abbaspalestinian central elections commissionwest bankgaza strippalestinian legislative councilpalestine electionseast jerusalem
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