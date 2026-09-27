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India at UN presses for two-state solution in Middle East

India at UN presses for two-state solution in Middle East

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10:56, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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India at UN presses for two-state solution in Middle East
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Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the UN General Assembly that a durable peace in the Middle East requires a two-state solution, as New Delhi reiterated its support for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians amid ongoing regional violence.

Two-state solution essential for peace

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday told the UN General Assembly that lasting peace in the Middle East requires a two-state solution, stressing New Delhi's commitment to humanitarian assistance for Palestinians amid Israel's war on Gaza. "Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution," Jaishankar said in his address to the assembly in New York. He added that India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people.

Maritime attacks and Ukraine war

Jaishankar highlighted growing dangers in global shipping lanes, noting that attacks on commercial vessels have claimed the lives of Indian seafarers alongside others from different nations. "Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as indeed have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable," he said, emphasizing that "we must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised." Turning to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an end to hostilities, stating that "endless war must give way now, to an end to war."

AI and multipolar world order

The top Indian diplomat described artificial intelligence as a "transformational driver for human empowerment, economic prosperity, and population-scale problem-solving," emphasizing that New Delhi supports every nation's right to develop its own AI models according to national priorities. He observed that the world is "well on our way towards a multi-polar world" and that the post-1945 order "is giving way to new realities." He added that the transition will require difficult adjustments. "The case for reformed multilateralism only gets stronger day after day," Jaishankar concluded, warning that sustainable peace requires inclusive civil conversations across all sections of humanity.

Titles :subrahmanyam jaishankarindiaun general assemblytwo-state solutionmiddle east peacenarendra modimaritime securityartificial intelligenceglobal southmultipolar world
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