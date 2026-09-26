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Philippines, Moro Islamic Liberation Front reaffirm KL peace commitments after Bangsamoro elections

Philippines, Moro Islamic Liberation Front reaffirm KL peace commitments after Bangsamoro elections

22:21, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Philippines, Moro Islamic Liberation Front reaffirm KL peace commitments after Bangsamoro elections
Philippines, Moro Islamic Liberation Front reaffirm KL peace commitments after Bangsamoro elections

The Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front have reaffirmed their commitment to the Bangsamoro peace process, agreeing on measures to advance normalization, socioeconomic development, security and transitional justice after the region’s first parliamentary elections.

The two peace implementing panels concluded a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, signing a Declaration of Continuity of the Partnership and approving steps to sustain implementation of the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. Malaysia facilitated the meeting, continuing its long-standing role in the process.

The meeting followed the Sept. 14 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, which completed the CAB’s political track and began the transition to a regular Bangsamoro government. Remaining obligations fall under the Normalization Track: decommissioning of combatants and weapons, socioeconomic support for former combatants and communities, security arrangements and transitional justice.

In Kuala Lumpur, the panels approved the Terms of Reference for a Technical Working Group on Roadmap Development for CAB implementation, meant to frame completion of remaining obligations. They also approved an addendum for socioeconomic programs for decommissioned combatants and six previously acknowledged camps, using an integrated, beneficiary-centered approach to speed assistance.

Security mechanisms were extended: the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group will continue until Sept. 25, 2027, while the Civilian Protection Component was extended until Sept. 25, 2028. The parties also agreed in principle on a framework for managing small arms and light weapons, including private armed groups and continued decommissioning.

On transitional justice, the panels approved Resolution No. 3, series of 2026, which proposes enhancements to pending legislation creating a National Transitional Justice and Reconciliation Commission for the Bangsamoro. The recommendations are expected to be submitted to the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives.

Moro Islamic Liberation Front Peace Implementing Panel Chair Mohagher M. Iqbal said the delegation came to Kuala Lumpur with renewed confidence and determination to complete the CAB obligations.

“We do not meet to reopen what we settled. We meet to resume and complete the work we signed up for,” Iqbal said.

He described the CAB as a solemn commitment to the Bangsamoro people and said remaining work includes decommissioning, camp transformation, dismantling private armed groups and transitional justice. He stressed the need to deliver normalization within the lifetime of former combatants and their families who have waited for promised benefits. He also thanked Malaysia for remaining engaged through periods of progress and difficulty.

Iqbal also addressed the Sept. 14 elections, saying the Moro Islamic Liberation Front could not remain silent on violence and alleged irregularities. He alleged pre-shaded ballots, widespread vote-buying and violence resulted in five deaths and 48 injuries. He called on the Philippine government to investigate and prosecute those responsible regardless of political affiliation, saying “impunity is the enemy of peace.”

Those figures and allegations were presented in Iqbal’s opening statement and should be distinguished from independently reported election-related incident figures. Philippine government and election authorities have separately reported election-related violence and investigations.

Government of the Philippines Peace Implementing Panel Chair Mel Senen Sarmiento said completion of the political track now places greater attention on normalization.

“With the political track now complete, the road before us runs through the Normalization Track,” Sarmiento said.

The Kuala Lumpur meeting comes at a critical point: the region has held its first parliamentary election, but the peace agreement still contains significant obligations. The next phase will require translating agreements into concrete changes for former combatants, conflict-affected communities and the wider Bangsamoro population.

The parties expressed appreciation to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian facilitation team. The election may have marked the end of the political track, but in Kuala Lumpur, the two panels made clear the broader Bangsamoro peace process is still moving forward.

Titles :Bangsamoro peace processphilippinesMalaysia
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