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China, US agree on tariff cuts for $30B in goods: White House

China, US agree on tariff cuts for $30B in goods: White House

Elif Şanlı
13:33, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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China, US agree on tariff cuts for $30B in goods: White House
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump

The White House announced that Beijing and Washington reached consensus on tariff treatment for $30 billion in bilateral trade during Xi Jinping's state visit, as the leaders established new economic working groups and addressed security concerns including Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump reached consensus on "recommendations for more favorable" tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods during the Chinese president's first state visit to Washington in more than a decade, the White House announced late Friday. The agreement covers agricultural products, fish and seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics and medical devices for US exports, while US imports include consumer products such as small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children's car seats.

Beijing committed to significant energy purchases, with the White House stating: "China will import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and again in 2028." The two sides also launched a working group to address "market access barriers" in agriculture and established the Board of Investment to "provide a structured channel for the two sides to address commercially meaningful investment-related issues," according to the statement. Trump urged Xi to increase production of refined petroleum products to help stabilize global supply.

Security discussions and technological agreements

The leaders discussed "fostering peace and prosperity" and agreed to build "a constructive relationship of strategic stability" based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, the White House said. They addressed global security challenges including Russia, North Korea and Iran, agreeing that Tehran "can never have a nuclear weapon" and that no country should be "allowed to" impose tolls on international waterways. Trump advocated trilateral arms control talks among the US, Russia and China, while both presidents "recalled that the United States and China were allies in World War II and fought side by side to win the war."

On emerging technologies, Washington and Beijing agreed to use the term "super intelligence" rather than "artificial intelligence" for applicable technologies and established a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to discuss related risks and benefits. The next dialogue is expected by November 2026, with both countries also agreeing to establish a bilateral channel for AI-related incidents. Both sides continue working on US concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare earths and other critical minerals, aiming to ensure shipment levels return to appropriate levels.

Titles :xi jinpingdonald trumpwhite housechinaunited statestariffstrade agreementsuper intelligencerare earth mineralsiran nuclear program
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