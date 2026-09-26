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Fidan meets Venezuelan, Salvadoran, Guinea-Bissau counterparts in New York

Fidan meets Venezuelan, Salvadoran, Guinea-Bissau counterparts in New York

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13:22, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 13:23, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Fidan meets Venezuelan, Salvadoran, Guinea-Bissau counterparts in New York
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R), meets with El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 25, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with his Venezuelan, Salvadoran and Guinea-Bissau counterparts in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, where he also signed a double taxation agreement with El Salvador and attended a multilateralism event at the Turkish House.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted a series of high-level diplomatic engagements in New York with his counterparts from Venezuela, El Salvador and Guinea-Bissau on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

Latin American diplomacy

Fidan met Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzales at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York, where the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments. The Turkish foreign minister also held talks with El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill, with the two officials signing an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation to enhance economic cooperation.

African and Asian consultations

The Turkish foreign minister later received Guinea-Bissau's Foreign Minister Fatumata Jau for discussions on strengthening ties between Ankara and Bissau. Fidan also met Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, engaging in talks on bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.

Multilateralism forum

Fidan attended an event titled "Rethinking Multilateralism in a Transforming World: The Role of Regional Ownership," organized by the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Center for Strategic Research (SAM) at the Turkish House. During the gathering, he met leading international relations academics and representatives of think tanks and media from around the world.

Titles :hakan fidanfelix plasencia gonzalesalexandra hillfatumata jauun general assemblyturkish housevenezuelael salvadorguinea-bissau
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