Türkiye's deputy environment minister on Friday outlined extensive logistical preparations for the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, saying the COP31 presidency is guided by principles of dialogue, consensus and action as the country prepares to host the summit from November 9-20. Speaking at a briefing, Burak Demiralp said the presidency under Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has completed detailed planning for participants' journeys from arrival to departure, with arrangements focused on safety, comfort and accessibility.

"Our aim is to serve you with Turkish hospitality while ensuring access to services," Demiralp said, adding that the preparations are intended to allow participants to focus their time and energy on negotiations. The COP31 presidency also expects strong interest from the international media, with transportation arrangements being made to ensure journalists can travel easily between accommodations and the venue.

Ten priorities for climate action

Demiralp said Türkiye has identified 10 priority areas under the conference's action agenda, developed with contributions from parties and stakeholders. The priorities include zero waste, oceans and seas, food security, climate-resilient cities, a climate action implementation bridge, youth and education, green industrialization, clean energy transition and electrification, and dynamic and resilient health systems.

"These 10 items will form the backbone of the negotiation agenda and will enable us to focus on the key elements of green transformation," Demiralp said. The agenda is intended to address a broad range of climate-related issues, from clean energy and industrial transformation to food security, urban resilience, environmental protection, education and health.

Leaders' summit

Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci said the COP31 leaders' summit will take place on November 11-12, during the first week of the main conference. The summit is expected to bring together heads of state and government to raise political ambition on climate action, announce concrete commitments and provide momentum for negotiations throughout COP31.

Ekinci said leaders are expected to be welcomed upon arrival by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with Erdogan, Guterres and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese scheduled to deliver remarks at the opening ceremony. "We are making every effort to ensure that the COP31 leaders' summit will add another success to Türkiye's strong record of hosting major international events," Ekinci said, adding that Ankara hopes the summit will provide "strong political momentum" for action against climate change. The first day will conclude with a gala dinner hosted by Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan — leader of a landmark international zero-waste initiative — for heads of state and government.