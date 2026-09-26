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Russian, Azerbaijani officials review trade, energy cooperation in Baku

Russian, Azerbaijani officials review trade, energy cooperation in Baku

Elif Şanlı
13:27, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Russian, Azerbaijani officials review trade, energy cooperation in Baku
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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev in Baku on Saturday to review trade, energy and transport cooperation, extending an invitation for Azerbaijani officials to participate in the Russian Energy Week forum scheduled for October 2026.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Baku on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and prospects for trade, energy and transport cooperation, the Russian government’s press service said in a statement.

The two officials reviewed the current state of ties during Novak’s working visit to the Azerbaijani capital, examining industrial collaboration and logistics infrastructure development. They discussed mechanisms to expand bilateral economic integration in the coming months.

Economic cooperation focus

“The talks focused on trade and economic cooperation, including industry, energy, transport and logistics,” the statement said. Novak emphasized the importance of deepening economic ties between Moscow and Baku during the discussions.

The officials also addressed joint energy projects and the expansion of transport corridors linking the two countries, according to the press service. Regional infrastructure development featured prominently in Saturday’s agenda.

Energy forum invitation

Novak invited his Azerbaijani counterparts to participate in Russian Energy Week, an international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow on Oct. 14-16, 2026. The annual event brings together government officials, energy companies and industry experts from across the region.

The forum serves as a platform for discussing developments in the global and Russian energy sectors. Participants are expected to address regional cooperation initiatives and infrastructure projects during the October sessions.

Titles :alexander novakshahin mustafayevrussiaazerbaijanrussian energy weekbakuenergy cooperationbilateral relations
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