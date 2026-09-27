Saudi FM urges global cooperation to protect navigation at UN

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday urged the international community to mount a coordinated effort to safeguard freedom of navigation, telling the UN General Assembly that regional security frameworks must be inclusive and comprehensive to withstand mounting tensions across the Middle East.

Call for collective maritime security

Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Prince Faisal emphasized that securing maritime routes demands collective action rather than unilateral measures. "Protecting international navigation is a shared responsibility that requires serious international cooperation," he said while leading the Saudi delegation at the annual diplomatic gathering. He stressed "the importance that any arrangements for its security be comprehensive," adding that Riyadh actively backs initiatives designed to lower temperatures across the region, particularly mediation efforts advanced by Qatar and Pakistan.

Gaza and settlement expansion

Turning to the Palestinian issue, the top Saudi diplomat condemned obstruction of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and attempts to displace civilians as clear breaches of international law. He also criticized the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied territories, stating that such activity represents a grave violation of both international law and humanitarian norms.

Syria and Iraq

On Syria, Prince Faisal reiterated Riyadh's opposition to any actions undermining the country's territorial integrity or internal stability, while welcoming Washington's decision to remove Damascus from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. Regarding Iraq, he affirmed Saudi support for Baghdad's sovereignty and explicitly warned that Iraqi soil must not serve as a staging ground for cross-border attacks against neighboring states.