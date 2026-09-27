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Lavrov says Europe doing 'everything it can' to block Ukraine peace

Lavrov says Europe doing 'everything it can' to block Ukraine peace

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10:39, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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Lavrov says Europe doing 'everything it can' to block Ukraine peace
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Lavrov told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that European nations are systematically undermining prospects for a negotiated settlement to the war, accusing Western powers of flooding Ukraine with weapons and vowing that Russia would achieve its military objectives despite efforts to inflict strategic defeat on Moscow.

Lavrov blames Europe for blocking peace efforts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday accused European countries of doing "everything they can to thwart" prospects for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, telling the UN General Assembly in New York that Western powers were systematically undermining diplomatic pathways. He noted that many nations, including the United States under the Trump administration, have expressed interest in resolving the conflict, contrasting this with what he described as Europe's obstructionist stance.

Addressing the assembly, Lavrov alleged that Western nations were "pumping" Ukraine with advanced weaponry while enabling Kyiv to conduct strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure using drones and missiles. He framed these actions as evidence of Europe's true intentions regarding the prospect of peace talks.

West faces 'strategic dead end'

Lavrov warned that Western aspirations to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia would ultimately backfire on those he termed "warmongers." "The West aspires to inflict strategic defeat on Russia, but these aspirations will result in the warmongers being led into a strategic dead end," he said, delivering Moscow's stern rebuke to continued military assistance for Kyiv.

The veteran diplomat insisted that Russia would achieve the objectives of its "special military operation" — the Kremlin's term for the February 2022 invasion — and would "eliminate threats" to its security regardless of Western opposition.

Moscow urges Palestinian statehood, Gulf stability

Turning to the Middle East, Lavrov stated that Moscow views the establishment of a Palestinian state based on existing UN resolutions as the essential path to resolving the region's core conflict. He noted that ongoing armed confrontations in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global navigation and trade, demanding urgent diplomatic attention.

He identified greater trust between Gulf states, Arab nations, and Iran as a necessary condition for regional stability, adding that Russia supports a comprehensive security architecture for the area and stands ready to contribute to de-escalation efforts.

Calls for US policy shifts on Cuba, Venezuela

Lavrov demanded urgent international action to address the humanitarian situation in Cuba and called on Washington to lift trade restrictions and remove Havana's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. He also urged the immediate release of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

On artificial intelligence, Lavrov said Moscow supports Beijing's initiative to establish a global organization for AI cooperation, marking another area where Russia aligns with Chinese multilateral proposals.

Titles :sergey lavrovrussiaukraine warun general assemblypalestinecubavenezuelaartificial intelligencemiddle east
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