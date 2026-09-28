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EU's Kallas warns Russia plotting more sabotage against Europe

EU's Kallas warns Russia plotting more sabotage against Europe

Elif Şanlı
11:52, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:53, 28/09/2026, Monday
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EU's Kallas warns Russia plotting more sabotage against Europe
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that intelligence indicates Russia is preparing further sabotage and attacks aimed at dividing European societies and deterring support for Ukraine, urging member states to act preemptively as defense ministers gather in Brussels to discuss hybrid threats and military readiness.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas alleged Monday that Russia is preparing additional sabotage operations and attacks targeting European democracies, pressing member states to remain alert and take preventive measures. Speaking ahead of a gathering of EU defense ministers in Brussels, Kallas said intelligence points to Moscow's intent to sow division and discourage European backing for Ukraine. "We see in the intelligence that Russia is planning more sabotage acts and attacks against our democracy to divide our society, to intimidate our societies from refraining to help Ukraine. So, this is something that they have in mind, and we have to keep this in mind as well to be standing up to these threats," she said.

Brussels weighs emergency protocol against hybrid attacks

According to Kallas, European nations should be positioned to respond before such operations materialize. The defense ministers' meeting is set to examine the bloc's approach to hybrid attacks, including a proposed emergency protocol that could be triggered by any threat directed at member states. The talks will also cover European defense readiness, continued support for Ukraine and the security landscape in the Middle East.

Defense gaps and Operation Aspides on the agenda

On European defense capabilities, Kallas noted that EU defense spending has risen but substantial shortfalls persist, stressing that closing these gaps should now be the priority. Regarding the Middle East, she said the EU's naval Operation Aspides needs additional resources, especially vessels able to escort ships through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. She added that the EU would discuss whether ships pledged to a separate "coalition of the willing" could be temporarily redirected to Operation Aspides.

Titles :RussiaEuropeUkraineBrusselsAspides
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