Home
World
Asia
Azerbaijani citizen among dead in Russian strike on Kyiv region

Azerbaijani citizen among dead in Russian strike on Kyiv region

Elif Şanlı
11:20, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:22, 28/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Azerbaijani citizen among dead in Russian strike on Kyiv region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Overnight aerial attacks between Russia and Ukraine left casualties on both sides, with Kyiv confirming two deaths, including an Azerbaijani national, while Kharkiv reported 28 wounded. Moscow claimed its forces targeted logistics and port infrastructure, and a Ukrainian drone strike injured four in Russia's Voronezh region.

At least two people lost their lives in a Russian assault on Ukraine's Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday, noting that one of the deceased was a citizen of Azerbaijan. In a message posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy said, "Two people were killed in the Kyiv Region, one of them an Azerbaijani citizen," adding that another 28 individuals sustained injuries in the Kharkiv region, among them nine children.

Casualties reported across multiple regions

The strikes marked another night of reciprocal aerial operations between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides reporting damage and injuries. Alexander Gusev, governor of Russia's Voronezh region, stated that a Ukrainian drone attack injured four people, including three children. "About 20 drones were intercepted over the region overnight and in the morning. A woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, two children were in serious condition and a teenager received medical treatment at the scene," Gusev said. He added that a country house and three garages caught fire in Voronezh, while windows and roofs of several apartment blocks and private residences were damaged in the city and nearby areas.

Moscow claims strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure

In a separate statement, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces hit Ukrainian logistics and communications sites, port infrastructure and vessels it alleged were supporting Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry listed targets including data centers and fuel facilities in Kyiv, installations at the Vasylkiv military airfield in the Kyiv region, a logistics hub in Odesa, infrastructure at the Izmail port and a shipbuilding and repair facility. It also claimed two dry cargo vessels carrying military or dual-use supplies were struck. The assertions from both sides could not be independently confirmed.

Titles :UkraineRussiaKyivAzerbaijanVoronezh
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026