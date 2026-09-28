Azerbaijani citizen among dead in Russian strike on Kyiv region

At least two people lost their lives in a Russian assault on Ukraine's Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday, noting that one of the deceased was a citizen of Azerbaijan. In a message posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy said, "Two people were killed in the Kyiv Region, one of them an Azerbaijani citizen," adding that another 28 individuals sustained injuries in the Kharkiv region, among them nine children.

Casualties reported across multiple regions

The strikes marked another night of reciprocal aerial operations between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides reporting damage and injuries. Alexander Gusev, governor of Russia's Voronezh region, stated that a Ukrainian drone attack injured four people, including three children. "About 20 drones were intercepted over the region overnight and in the morning. A woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, two children were in serious condition and a teenager received medical treatment at the scene," Gusev said. He added that a country house and three garages caught fire in Voronezh, while windows and roofs of several apartment blocks and private residences were damaged in the city and nearby areas.

Moscow claims strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure

In a separate statement, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces hit Ukrainian logistics and communications sites, port infrastructure and vessels it alleged were supporting Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry listed targets including data centers and fuel facilities in Kyiv, installations at the Vasylkiv military airfield in the Kyiv region, a logistics hub in Odesa, infrastructure at the Izmail port and a shipbuilding and repair facility. It also claimed two dry cargo vessels carrying military or dual-use supplies were struck. The assertions from both sides could not be independently confirmed.