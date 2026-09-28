Trump cites ‘tremendous progress’ after Xi summit

Xi’s three-day visit to the United States ended after his discussions with Trump, with the White House saying the two sides agreed to pursue “a constructive relationship of strategic stability.” The framework is described as resting on mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity as Washington and Beijing seek to manage their broader strategic relationship.The summit also addressed several international security issues extending beyond bilateral relations. Trump and Xi exchanged views on Russia, North Korea and Iran, while agreeing that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Iran and global waterways on agenda

The leaders also discussed international waterways and agreed that no government or institution should be permitted to impose tolls on such routes. The issue adds a wider geopolitical dimension to the US-China discussions, which have increasingly included questions of global trade, security and international access.

Washington and Beijing discuss artificial intelligence

Another outcome was an agreement to create a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue focused on the opportunities and potential dangers associated with rapidly developing technologies. The initiative is intended to provide a channel for the two countries to address emerging technological risks while examining potential areas of cooperation.

Trump also raised the prospect of trilateral arms-control discussions involving the United States, Russia and China, expanding the summit’s agenda beyond the immediate US-China relationship and toward broader strategic security issues.