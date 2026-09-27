Indonesia says Palestine 'test of conscience' for multilateral system

Palestine 'test of conscience'

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono told the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday that the Palestine question remains a "test of our conscience," warning that the "clear violation of international law in Gaza and the West Bank" recalls the world before 1945, before the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Conventions established the modern rules-based order. "Sovereignty must be respected and colonialism must be brought to an end," Sugiono said, drawing on Indonesia's own history of anti-colonial struggle to underscore Jakarta's consistent support for the Palestinian people and their right to determine their future. He pledged that Indonesia would continue to stand with Palestinians until "an independent and sovereign state of Palestine is realized based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters."

Describing the conflict as a fundamental challenge to global governance that exposes the gaps between international law and its enforcement, Sugiono said that "Palestine is not only a question for one region; it is a test of whether the multilateral system can uphold the very principles it was created to defend, and whether it can deliver when it matters most." He stressed that Indonesia continued to believe in the UN as the primary forum for resolving disputes, but emphasized that the organization "must evolve with the world it serves," arguing that the answer to imperfect multilateralism is "not less multilateralism" but rather a system that is "more representative, more agile and better able to deliver" on its founding promises.

Jakarta launches Security Council bid

Sugiono announced Indonesia's candidacy for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat for 2029-2030, committing to foster unity and advance peace while upholding the UN Charter, and said Indonesia would work to keep dialogue open, build common ground and promote practical cooperation across ideological divides. Citing President Prabowo Subianto, the minister told delegates that "one thousand friends are too few and an enemy is too many," a philosophy guiding Jakarta's engagement through ASEAN, the G20, BRICS, D-8 and MIKTA — the latter bloc that includes Türkiye alongside Mexico, South Korea and Australia — while noting that Indonesian peacekeepers have served under the UN flag in Lebanon for nearly two decades.

He added that "UNIFIL may be entering its final chapter, but Indonesia's commitment does not end with the mission," encouraging greater resilience among nations, regions and international institutions as the foundation for collective security. Sugiono said that "resilience is not simply about surviving the storms, it is about having the strength to keep moving forward together," emphasizing that Indonesia’s resilience is built around its people, with food and energy security, education, healthcare and economic strength as key priorities for both national stability and effective multilateral engagement.