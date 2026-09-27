Home
World
Asia
Indonesia says Palestine 'test of conscience' for multilateral system

Indonesia says Palestine 'test of conscience' for multilateral system

Yenişafak English AA
15:17, 27/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 15:28, 27/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Indonesia says Palestine 'test of conscience' for multilateral system
File photo

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that the Palestine question remains a 'test of our conscience,' calling for sovereignty to be respected and warning that the multilateral system must prove it can defend the principles it was created to uphold.

Palestine 'test of conscience'

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono told the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday that the Palestine question remains a "test of our conscience," warning that the "clear violation of international law in Gaza and the West Bank" recalls the world before 1945, before the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Conventions established the modern rules-based order. "Sovereignty must be respected and colonialism must be brought to an end," Sugiono said, drawing on Indonesia's own history of anti-colonial struggle to underscore Jakarta's consistent support for the Palestinian people and their right to determine their future. He pledged that Indonesia would continue to stand with Palestinians until "an independent and sovereign state of Palestine is realized based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters."

Describing the conflict as a fundamental challenge to global governance that exposes the gaps between international law and its enforcement, Sugiono said that "Palestine is not only a question for one region; it is a test of whether the multilateral system can uphold the very principles it was created to defend, and whether it can deliver when it matters most." He stressed that Indonesia continued to believe in the UN as the primary forum for resolving disputes, but emphasized that the organization "must evolve with the world it serves," arguing that the answer to imperfect multilateralism is "not less multilateralism" but rather a system that is "more representative, more agile and better able to deliver" on its founding promises.

Jakarta launches Security Council bid

Sugiono announced Indonesia's candidacy for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat for 2029-2030, committing to foster unity and advance peace while upholding the UN Charter, and said Indonesia would work to keep dialogue open, build common ground and promote practical cooperation across ideological divides. Citing President Prabowo Subianto, the minister told delegates that "one thousand friends are too few and an enemy is too many," a philosophy guiding Jakarta's engagement through ASEAN, the G20, BRICS, D-8 and MIKTA — the latter bloc that includes Türkiye alongside Mexico, South Korea and Australia — while noting that Indonesian peacekeepers have served under the UN flag in Lebanon for nearly two decades.

He added that "UNIFIL may be entering its final chapter, but Indonesia's commitment does not end with the mission," encouraging greater resilience among nations, regions and international institutions as the foundation for collective security. Sugiono said that "resilience is not simply about surviving the storms, it is about having the strength to keep moving forward together," emphasizing that Indonesia’s resilience is built around its people, with food and energy security, education, healthcare and economic strength as key priorities for both national stability and effective multilateral engagement.

Titles :sugionoprabowo subiantoindonesiapalestineun general assemblyun security councilmiktatwo-state solution
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026