Mauritius denies Israeli flight landing over 'political considerations'

Flight cancellation

Mauritian authorities on Saturday refused landing clearance for a scheduled Air Seychelles flight originating from Israel and forced its cancellation after Israeli tour operator Spirit World Productions exhausted efforts to secure renewed approval at the last minute, Israeli media reported.

The flight had received all necessary approvals several months earlier, the company said in a statement. Spirit World Productions noted it was later informed that the refusal was based on “political and diplomatic considerations” — though Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the decision.

Diplomatic context

Separately, Israeli television sources linked the refusal to diplomatic friction surrounding this week's UN General Assembly address by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Channel 12 reported that the decision came after the Mauritian delegation was absent during Netanyahu's speech to world leaders in New York.

Spirit World Productions said it is currently working with Air Seychelles and relevant authorities to arrange alternative travel for affected passengers. The company did not specify how many travelers were impacted by the Saturday cancellation.