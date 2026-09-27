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Hundreds protest in Stockholm against Israel’s Gaza assault

Hundreds protest in Stockholm against Israel’s Gaza assault

Yenişafak English AA
15:13, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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Hundreds protest in Stockholm against Israel’s Gaza assault
File photo

Protesters gathered in Stockholm’s Radmansgatan district on Saturday to demand an immediate end to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, accusing Washington of complicity in war crimes and calling for international pressure to halt the violence that has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians in the embattled enclave.

Protesters demand end to Gaza assault

Hundreds of demonstrators converged on Stockholm’s Radmansgatan district on Saturday to protest Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, carrying banners that accused Tel Aviv of genocide and chanting slogans demanding an immediate end to the killing of Palestinian civilians in the embattled enclave. The gathering was organized by civil society organizations calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, according to Anadolu, and participants marched toward the Swedish parliament while waving Palestinian flags and displaying signs that read “Stop the Genocide” and “Boycott Israel,” alleging that the United States was complicit in war crimes committed against Gaza’s civilian population.

Activist decries 'ongoing genocide'

Swedish activist and comedian Kerim Arslanagic told Anadolu that he joined the demonstration to express solidarity with Palestine, describing the oppression and inadequate infrastructure faced by Palestinians as a profound loss for humanity. “This has been continuing for Palestinians since 1948. This is an ongoing genocide and a colonial project,” Arslanagic said, adding that the colonialism which ended in Europe decades ago persists in Palestine through what he called Israel’s method of “mowing the grass.”

Arslanagic emphasized that artists and public figures must leverage their platforms to pressure political leaders into concrete action against the violence. “If we make our voices heard, we can change things,” he said, urging individuals across Europe to speak out against the conflict that has intensified dramatically since October 2023.

Death toll mounts despite truce

Israel launched its offensive on Gaza following the events of October 7, 2023, killing nearly 74,000 people and injuring approximately 175,000, according to local health authorities. Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect last October, Israeli attacks have continued to claim more than 1,400 additional Palestinian lives and injure nearly 5,000 others, while a UN-commissioned inquiry has concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the territory.

Titles :kerim arslanagicstockholmswedengaza strippalestineisrael gaza wargenocideun inquiry
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