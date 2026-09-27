Israel seals occupied West Bank for weeklong Sukkot closure

Sukkot closure

Israeli authorities announced on Sunday a comprehensive closure of the occupied West Bank that will remain in force until Saturday, citing the Jewish holiday of Sukkot as the official justification for the sweeping restrictions on Palestinian movement. The measures include tightened military controls at checkpoints and barriers throughout the territory, limiting access to holy sites and disrupting daily life for residents, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Checkpoint restrictions

Israeli forces tightened restrictions around Ramallah and Al-Bireh on Sunday, closing several roads and entrances while harassing local residents, Wafa reported. They also sealed the entrances to Turmus Ayya, Aboud, Nabi Saleh, Atara and Taybeh, while establishing checkpoints in Yabroud, Ein Sinya and Jaba' to search vehicles and verify identification documents, the agency said, citing local sources.

West Bank violence

The closure comes amid intensified Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023. At least 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, have been killed in the territory during that period, with approximately 13,350 wounded and more than 24,600 arrested, according to Palestinian official figures.