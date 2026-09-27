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Oman vows to safeguard Hormuz, urges Iran-US settlement

Oman vows to safeguard Hormuz, urges Iran-US settlement

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15:18, 27/09/2026, Sunday
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Oman vows to safeguard Hormuz, urges Iran-US settlement
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Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi told the UN General Assembly that Muscat will continue safeguarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while urging Tehran and Washington to pursue a lasting political settlement to resolve their disputes, restore regional stability and end the disruption of global energy markets.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi pledged on Saturday to continue safeguarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, urging Iran and the United States to resolve their disputes through a lasting political settlement that could end the crisis disrupting regional security and global energy markets.

Maritime security commitment

Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Albusaidi said the conflict that erupted earlier this year with US-Israeli strikes on Iran has threatened regional stability and disrupted shipping and trade through the strategic waterway. He noted that the disruption has affected energy security, international prices and confidence in the global trading system, according to Anadolu Agency.

Albusaidi stated that Oman remains committed to protecting navigation through the strait in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. He urged all parties to cooperate with Muscat in efforts to ensure safe passage through the chokepoint while respecting the interests of nations that depend on the vital route for their energy supplies.

Call for political settlement

The foreign minister also called on Tehran and Washington to resolve outstanding disputes and pursue political understandings that could provide a lasting way out of the current crisis. He voiced solidarity with neighboring countries regarding measures taken to protect their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated support for a political settlement in Yemen that preserves the country's unity and stability.

Titles :badr albusaidiomanstrait of hormuziranunited statesun general assemblyyemenmaritime security
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