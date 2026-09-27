Netanyahu UN speech draws backlash from Türkiye, Qatar

Walkout and 'moral cowards'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a partial walkout at the UN General Assembly last week as he accused governments and public figures of orchestrating campaigns against Israel, prompting sharp rebuttals from Türkiye, Qatar and domestic critics who accused him of deflecting from Gaza. Netanyahu took the podium to find the chamber significantly thinned by a diplomatic boycott, to which he responded by calling departing delegates “moral cowards.” He proceeded to defend Israel’s conduct in the Gaza Strip — where Israeli operations have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians since October 2023 — and singled out critics ranging from Türkiye and Qatar to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The Israeli premier portrayed criticism of Israel as the product of disinformation and organized influence campaigns rather than genuine opposition to policy. He accused Ankara of hostility toward Israel and criticized Qatar’s regional financing and its hosting of Hamas representatives, while also attacking Mamdani as “the antisemitic mayor of New York” and claiming Jewish residents felt less safe under his administration.

Ankara and Doha reject 'baseless accusations'

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran asserted that Netanyahu was using the UN platform for “baseless accusations” against Ankara and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while seeking to draw attention away from the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. “Netanyahu’s insolent and vile remarks targeting our President cannot cover up his massacres, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and the proceedings before international law,” Duran said in a statement issued by Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, referencing the International Criminal Court warrant for Netanyahu issued in November 2024 over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari “categorically” rejected Netanyahu’s accusation that Doha was orchestrating campaigns to turn public opinion against Israel. “Reducing the growing shift in global public opinion, particularly among young people, to allegations of ‘influence campaigns’ is an insult to the awareness and judgment of a generation that is witnessing, in real time and before the entire world, what is taking place on the ground,” Al Ansari said. Qatar’s deputy ambassador in Washington, Hamad Al-Muftah, shared a photo on X of Netanyahu beside a scowling President Donald Trump, noting that “speaking to a half-empty room during his UN remarks says plenty about the support for this message.”

NYC Mayor and political streamer targeted

Netanyahu directed particular ire toward Mamdani during his address in New York, accusing the mayor of spreading lies about Israel and attempting to block his visit. “You tried to stop me from coming here. You tried to silence me. Well, you can’t silence me,” Netanyahu said. He also rebuked Mamdani for describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide and for his past statements regarding the ICC warrant. Standing in the city Mamdani governs, Netanyahu called him “the antisemitic mayor of New York” and claimed Jewish residents had felt less safe since his election.

Mamdani rejected the accusations as “baseless lies” intended to defend Israel’s conduct toward Palestinians. Hours earlier, he had posted footage of himself planting an olive tree at Gracie Mansion alongside Palestinian families from Gaza, writing: “May peace be our future.” Netanyahu also pulled US political streamer Hasan Piker into his attack, citing Piker’s controversial 2019 remark that “America deserved 9/11.” Piker has said the remark referred to consequences of US foreign policy rather than the victims, and he reacted to his mention during a livestream by questioning why an Israeli prime minister addressing the world body had devoted part of his speech to him.

Israeli press challenges 'barbarity' framing

Criticism of the speech also came from within Israel. Writing in Haaretz following the address, journalist Gideon Levy challenged the prime minister’s repeated framing of Israel as confronting “barbarity.” Levy argued that Netanyahu’s focus on the conduct of Israel’s enemies left unaddressed what the columnist described as a profound moral crisis within Israel itself. He was blunt in his criticism of Netanyahu, arguing that the premier had little standing to lecture others about “barbarity” after the destruction in Gaza.

“If 1,000 babies under the age of a year who were killed by pilots and soldiers aren't a sign of barbarity, then what is barbarity?” Levy questioned. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity — a proceeding that has further isolated the Israeli leader on the world stage.