Turkish foreign minister meets UN General Assembly president in New York
, Sunday15:15, 27/09/2026
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Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, in New York on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry announced on social media, though no details regarding the substance of the meeting were immediately disclosed.
Meeting in New York
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st UN General Assembly, in New York on Saturday, the ministry announced, though no details were immediately disclosed. The ministry disclosed the encounter on X without elaborating on agenda items.
UN diplomatic context
The 81st session convened earlier this year with Rahman as president. Fidan assumed his post as chief diplomat in June 2023.
Ankara maintains a permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.