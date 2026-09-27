Turkish foreign minister meets UN General Assembly president in New York

Meeting in New York

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st UN General Assembly, in New York on Saturday, the ministry announced, though no details were immediately disclosed. The ministry disclosed the encounter on X without elaborating on agenda items.

UN diplomatic context

The 81st session convened earlier this year with Rahman as president. Fidan assumed his post as chief diplomat in June 2023.

Ankara maintains a permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.