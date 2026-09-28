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Türkiye honors Azerbaijani martyrs on Remembrance Day

Türkiye honors Azerbaijani martyrs on Remembrance Day

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08:56, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 09:03, 28/09/2026, Monday
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Türkiye honors Azerbaijani martyrs on Remembrance Day
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Communications Director Burhanettin Duran

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has paid tribute to Azerbaijani soldiers killed in the Karabakh conflict, describing their sacrifice as one of the strongest examples of courage and love of homeland while reaffirming the enduring bond between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Türkiye on Sunday honored Azerbaijani soldiers who gave their lives in the fight for Karabakh, joining Azerbaijan in marking its Remembrance Day.

Duran hails Karabakh sacrifice

"The struggle for the liberation of Karabakh became one of the strongest examples of courage, sacrifice and love of homeland engraved in the memory of our recent history," Communications Director Burhanettin Duran wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He paid tribute to those who died "for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland" and expressed gratitude to the veterans who survived the conflict.

'Two states, one nation'

Invoking the principle of "two states, one nation," Duran underlined the close relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. "May our bond of affection, common history and brotherhood with brotherly Azerbaijan, with whom we are united in joy and sorrow, endure forever," he said.

Enduring Ankara-Baku ties

The message reflects the deep strategic and cultural partnership between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, a relationship that has strengthened in recent years and remains a cornerstone of Ankara's foreign policy in the South Caucasus. Remembrance Day commemorates Azerbaijani soldiers who fell in the conflict over Karabakh, a territory at the center of decades of dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.



Titles :Burhanettin DuranKarabakhRemembrance DayTürkiyeAzerbaijanDuranBaku
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