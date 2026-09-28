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Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

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08:51, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 09:02, 28/09/2026, Monday
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Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
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Ankara has sharply condemned extremist Israeli groups for storming Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque under occupation forces' protection, urging the international community to adopt deterrent measures against practices that violate the holy site's historical and legal status.

Türkiye on Sunday strongly denounced the storming of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli groups backed by Israeli occupation forces, pressing the international community to impose deterrent measures against Israel.

Ankara blames Netanyahu government

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to escalate regional tensions and of undermining peace efforts through provocations against Muslim holy sites. "It is clear that the Netanyahu government aims to further fuel tensions in the region and undermine efforts for peace and stability through its violations and provocations targeting Muslim holy sites," the ministry said.

Calls for deterrent action

Ankara renewed its appeal to the international community to take deterrent measures against Israeli practices that breach the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site in occupied East Jerusalem that is among Islam's holiest places and a long-standing flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Regional tensions in focus

The condemnation adds to Türkiye's repeated criticism of Israeli actions at Muslim holy sites, as Ankara continues to position itself as a leading voice on Jerusalem and Palestinian rights. The ministry's message also signals continued Turkish pressure on international bodies to act against violations it says threaten peace and stability in the region.



Titles :Al-Aqsa MosqueIsraelIsraeli occupation forcesPalestineTürkiyeAl-AqsaJerusalemAnkara
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