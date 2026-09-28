Türkiye vows push for fairer global order: Fidan

Türkiye will press ahead with efforts to safeguard its national interests, reinforce regional peace and stability, and help shape a fairer international order, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.

Diplomatic blitz in New York

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan described a packed week of diplomacy in New York during the high-stakes UN General Assembly. Beyond President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's engagements, Foreign Ministry officials and representatives of other institutions took part in numerous bilateral meetings and carried Türkiye's message to a range of gatherings.

Global challenges in focus

Fidan said the week's activity showed how far Turkish diplomacy reaches across regions and its readiness to take initiative on a wide spectrum of issues. He noted that Türkiye contributed to international efforts on pressing challenges, with Palestine at the forefront, alongside climate change, food security, mediation and migration. Ankara also set out its priorities for the COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye is set to host.

Growing diplomatic clout

According to Fidan, the attention drawn by Türkiye-led initiatives and Ankara's proposals for the peaceful resolution of crises once again demonstrated the country's expanding diplomatic influence. "Under the leadership of our president, we will continue working with the same determination to protect our country's rights and interests, strengthen peace and stability in our region, and contribute to building a fairer international order," he said.