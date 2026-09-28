Bangkok floods affect 700,000 as Thai rains begin to ease

Severe flooding across Bangkok has affected around 700,000 people, prompting Thailand to declare a two-day special holiday in the capital and three neighboring provinces. The government designated Monday and Tuesday as special holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan as floodwaters continued to disrupt daily life across the region.

Rain eases but flooding persists in key districts

A low-pressure system has moved away from Bangkok, bringing relief as rainfall eased across the capital, though monsoon showers continue, particularly in the eastern districts. According to official figures, roughly 329,000 households — about 700,000 people — have been impacted by the floods. Overnight rainfall measured around 62 millimeters (2.4 inches) in Nong Chok, 55 mm in Lat Krabang and 52 mm in Min Buri.

Authorities prioritize drainage, relocate patients

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said officials were focusing on lowering water levels in major canals, including Prawet Burirom and Lat Phrao, to allow water to drain from roads and residential areas. Lat Krabang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Sai Mai, Suan Luang, Saphan Sung and Lak Si rank among the hardest-hit districts. Some sections of Phetchaburi Road have reopened, and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road has become more passable, though flooding persists in certain locations. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has moved approximately 1,500 bedridden patients to city hospitals and is tracking assistance requests posted on social media.

Relief supplies mobilized as recovery continues

Authorities have requested relief supplies, including ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, high-clearance vehicles, flat-bottomed boats and mobile kitchens, as efforts shift toward recovery and support for affected communities.