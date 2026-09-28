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China calls US AI dialogue 'important pathway' for global governance

China calls US AI dialogue 'important pathway' for global governance

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13:39, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:37, 28/09/2026, Monday
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China calls US AI dialogue 'important pathway' for global governance
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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Monday that dialogue with Washington represents an important pathway for ensuring artificial intelligence benefits humanity, as Beijing advocates for UN-led global governance of the technology.


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Monday described bilateral dialogue with the United States as an "important pathway" for global artificial intelligence governance, emphasizing Beijing's readiness to maintain exchanges through a newly established intergovernmental framework.

Speaking at a news conference in response to a question from an Anadolu correspondent, Guo stated that China views the engagement as part of building a constructive China-US relationship based on mutual respect and reciprocity. "This is an important pathway for global AI for good and for all," he said, adding that Beijing advocates giving the United Nations a central role in establishing a fairer global AI governance system.

US-China AI dialogue framework

The comments follow an agreement reached during Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week to establish the US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue, with inaugural talks scheduled for November, according to the US administration. The framework aims to facilitate exchanges on AI risks and benefits while establishing a bilateral communication channel for AI-related incidents.

"We are ready to maintain exchanges with the US through the artificial intelligence intergovernmental dialogue," Guo said. The spokesman described the mechanism as grounded in principles of respect, fairness and reciprocity, noting it forms part of broader efforts to stabilize bilateral ties.

Scope of future discussions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that future discussions could address protocols for responding to critical threats, including uncontrollable autonomous AI agents and the potential spread of cyber and biological weapons capabilities to non-state actors. The bilateral channel is expected to provide a structured venue for both nations to coordinate on emerging technological risks while advancing shared governance objectives.

Titles :chinaunited statesartificial intelligenceguo jiakunxi jinpingdonald trumpunai governanceus-china relations
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