Home
Election
Labour holds London seat as Green Party leader vows to stay on

Labour holds London seat as Green Party leader vows to stay on

Yenişafak English AA
13:10, 09/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Labour holds London seat as Green Party leader vows to stay on
AA
Green Party leader Zack Polanski

Sagal Abdi-Wali secured victory in the Holborn and St. Pancras by-election with 45% of the vote, retaining for the Labour Party a seat previously held by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while Green Party leader Zack Polanski finished second and immediately pledged to remain at the helm despite failing to overturn the constituency's long-standing red majority.


Sagal Abdi-Wali secured victory in Thursday's by-election for the Holborn and St. Pancras constituency, retaining a Greater London seat previously held by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. She won 45% of the vote while Green Party leader Zack Polanski finished second, according to British media reports.

Abdi-Wali received 12,292 votes, representing 45.17% of the total cast in the north London constituency — a traditional Labour stronghold that has consistently returned party candidates in previous elections. She replaces Starmer as the Member of Parliament for the seat, which became vacant when the former opposition leader succeeded to Downing Street following the general election victory earlier this year.

Green leader vows to stay on

Polanski secured 8,928 votes, or 32.81% of the total, pushing the Greens into second place ahead of the established opposition parties. Despite failing to overturn the Labour majority, the Green Party leader told journalists he would remain at the helm, rejecting suggestions that contesting the seat had been a strategic error.

"I don't think it was a mistake at all. I think it's been an opportunity to present the Green Party values, to talk about rent controls, tackling the climate crisis, nationalizing Thames Water," Polanski said. "It's been amazing to speak to people in Holborn and St. Pancras. I've really enjoyed the last few weeks," he added.

Full results

The Conservative Party finished a distant third with 1,922 votes, followed by Reform UK with 1,612 and the Liberal Democrats with 924 votes. The result maintains Labour's grip on a seat that has remained in party hands for decades, despite the Greens' significant advance into second position.

Titles :sagal abdi-walizack polanskikeir starmerholborn and st pancrasuk by-electionlabour partygreen partybritish politics
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026