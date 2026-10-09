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UK Greens concede defeat in Holborn and St Pancras by-election

UK Greens concede defeat in Holborn and St Pancras by-election

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13:09, 09/10/2026, Friday
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UK Greens concede defeat in Holborn and St Pancras by-election
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Britain's Green Party conceded defeat in Thursday's by-election for the Holborn and St Pancras constituency, acknowledging that party leader Zack Polanski will not secure a parliamentary seat while hailing its second-place finish as proof of growing political influence in the traditionally safe Labour stronghold.


Britain's Green Party conceded defeat in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, acknowledging that leader Zack Polanski will not enter parliament despite securing a strong second-place finish in the traditionally safe Labour constituency. A party spokesperson told the BBC that preliminary results indicated the Greens would finish as runners-up in the central London vote.

"It is clear now we will come a close second in this by-election. Taking the fight to Labour in one of its safest seats shows just how far the Greens have come," the spokesperson said, framing the result as evidence of the party's expanding electoral reach. The party vowed to maintain pressure on the Labour government regarding affordable housing, public ownership of utilities and climate action.

Opposition strategy

"Greens will be there every single day, holding Labour to account and demanding the change people voted for," the spokesperson added, outlining the party's intention to act as a vocal opposition force despite the electoral setback. Official figures confirmed turnout in Thursday's contest stood at 38.76%, a decline from levels recorded during the 2024 general election.

Vacant seat context

The constituency became vacant last month when former Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation from parliament, triggering the vote in a seat Labour has historically dominated. Polanski's candidacy had aimed to capitalize on Green momentum since he assumed the party leadership, though the by-election ultimately reaffirmed Labour's hold on the central London area.

Titles :zack polanskigreen partylabour partykeir starmerholborn and st pancrasuk by-electionbritish politicslondon constituency
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